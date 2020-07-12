All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Lineage at Willow Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Lineage at Willow Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Lineage at Willow Creek

Open Now until 6pm
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy · (503) 512-5208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Triple Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR 97006
Triple Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0040 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0099 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0091 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0039 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0055 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lineage at Willow Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

A wooded retreat. An ideal location. And a combination of property upgrades and service enhancements that are about make this intimate community the talk of the town in Beaverton, OR. Your home is your choice, with one to three-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom townhomes. Our amenities are designed to serve, from a pool and 24-hour fitness center to expert management that anticipates your needs. Our location couldn’t be better, with a MAX line just two blocks away, a perfect blend of entertainment and convenience minutes from home, and Portland Community College, Willow Creek campus close at hand. Opportunity is knocking. Welcome home to Lineage at Willow Creek. Contact us for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lineage at Willow Creek have any available units?
Lineage at Willow Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Lineage at Willow Creek have?
Some of Lineage at Willow Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lineage at Willow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Lineage at Willow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lineage at Willow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Lineage at Willow Creek is pet friendly.
Does Lineage at Willow Creek offer parking?
Yes, Lineage at Willow Creek offers parking.
Does Lineage at Willow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lineage at Willow Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lineage at Willow Creek have a pool?
Yes, Lineage at Willow Creek has a pool.
Does Lineage at Willow Creek have accessible units?
No, Lineage at Willow Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Lineage at Willow Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lineage at Willow Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lineage at Willow Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity