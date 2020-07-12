Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments clubhouse hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



A wooded retreat. An ideal location. And a combination of property upgrades and service enhancements that are about make this intimate community the talk of the town in Beaverton, OR. Your home is your choice, with one to three-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom townhomes. Our amenities are designed to serve, from a pool and 24-hour fitness center to expert management that anticipates your needs. Our location couldn’t be better, with a MAX line just two blocks away, a perfect blend of entertainment and convenience minutes from home, and Portland Community College, Willow Creek campus close at hand. Opportunity is knocking. Welcome home to Lineage at Willow Creek. Contact us for more information!