Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:25 AM

5000 Caribou Court Southwest

5000 Caribou Southwest Drive · (541) 619-2088
Location

5000 Caribou Southwest Drive, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Rental ready for move in now! Located on the edge of the subdivision and on a cul-de-sac. The House is 3 bed/2 bath w/ bonus room (could be an extra bedroom or office) 1,718 sq/ft, 2 car garages with storage space above! Skylights lets natural light in, Hardwood floors throughout entire house. Kitchen has granite counter tops; all appliances are stainless steel. Re-refrigerated, stove, microwave and dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry. Fully fenced back yard with small storage shed, plenty of room for play structure or raised garden beds. Subdivision offers walking trail and parks nearby.

Nearby Schools: Memorial Middle School, West Albany High School.

Terms
Month to Month Rental
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $1,950
Tenant Pays: Water/sewer, Electrical, Garbage
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking/Vaping

Key Features
Hardwood Floors
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Located on edge of subdivision

Visit our Website at:
www.hubcityhomesales.com/rentals

For More information or to schedule a tour
contact Tony at 541-619-2088

John L. Scott Real Estate
1195 Main St
Lebanon, OR
541.259.1284
Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have any available units?
5000 Caribou Court Southwest has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have?
Some of 5000 Caribou Court Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Caribou Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Caribou Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Caribou Court Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest offers parking.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Caribou Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Caribou Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
