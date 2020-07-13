5000 Caribou Court Southwest

Amenities
Luxury Rental ready for move in now! Located on the edge of the subdivision and on a cul-de-sac. The House is 3 bed/2 bath w/ bonus room (could be an extra bedroom or office) 1,718 sq/ft, 2 car garages with storage space above! Skylights lets natural light in, Hardwood floors throughout entire house. Kitchen has granite counter tops; all appliances are stainless steel. Re-refrigerated, stove, microwave and dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry. Fully fenced back yard with small storage shed, plenty of room for play structure or raised garden beds. Subdivision offers walking trail and parks nearby.
Nearby Schools: Memorial Middle School, West Albany High School.
Terms
Month to Month Rental
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $1,950
Tenant Pays: Water/sewer, Electrical, Garbage
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking/Vaping
Key Features
Hardwood Floors
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Located on edge of subdivision
Single Family Home