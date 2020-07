Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Nice NE Albany home with dual master suites - This newer home features two master suites - one upstairs, and one downstairs - and is located close to schools, Linn County Fairgrounds, shopping, and easy access to I-5. Semi open floor plan, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, lots of storage, and much more to offer! It sits on a nicely landscaped, fenced corner lot with RV pad, storage shed, and covered patio.



