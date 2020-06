Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.



Great location smack between Yukon and NW OKC! Quiet community in Yukon Schools. High ceilings in living room with neutral paint colors. Spacious kitchen with pantry and stainless refrigerator. 2 bedrooms have large closets and built-in shelving. Master bed with walk-in closet and large soaking tub!! Pretty stonework in bathroom. Large fenced backyard with patio! Don't miss the beautiful lake upon neighborhood entry!!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Yukon Schools: Ranchwood Elementary/Yukon Middle & High



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4369068)