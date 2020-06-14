Apartment List
263 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK

Finding an apartment in Warr Acres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 Leichter Avenue
7700 Leichter Ave, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1355 sqft
7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6504 N Ann Arbor Ave
6504 North Ann Arbor Avenue, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1217 sqft
6504 N Ann Arbor Ave Available 06/19/20 Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! - Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! Beautiful Open Layout with a living room that has nice cozy space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1713 sqft
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennington
1 Unit Available
4104 NW 34th St
4104 Northwest 34th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 bed Duplex for rent near NW 36th and Portland! Ready for move in! - Located west of Portland and south of NW 36th. From NW 36th and Portland go south to NW 34th and take that west to the duplex.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
4908 N. Brunson St
4908 North Brunson Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1659 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.

1 of 41

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rock Knoll
1 Unit Available
6517 Eastwood Cir
6517 Eastwood Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2341 sqft
Large Vintage Rental - This beautiful 2341SF 3 bed 2 bath home has tons of unique features to offer. The house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new appliances, counter tops and lighting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$952
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Warr Acres, OK

Finding an apartment in Warr Acres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

