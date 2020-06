Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility. Open floor concept with tile flooring through out. There is a stackable washer/dryer combo in the unit that is there for use but not warrantied. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Separate dining area. Large master bedroom and closet. Water, Trash and Sewer included in the rent. Tenant pays electric only. Covered parking available for additional amount per month through the HOA. Will not last!! Available for self show. Ask about our pet policy.We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*4*2*0*6*9*7*9 or FOUR ZERO FIVE FOUR TWO ZERO SIX NINE SEVEN NINE for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC!



*Washer/Dryer provided as courtesy and not warrantied. On site laundry facility available.



(RLNE5445487)