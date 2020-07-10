/
apartments with washer dryer
45 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK with washer-dryer
$
4 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Results within 1 mile of Jenks
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Results within 5 miles of Jenks
42 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
22 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
16 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
25 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
15 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
17 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St #287
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1102 sqft
Great Condo close to St. Francis! - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo. Fully furnished with fridge, new stove and washer/dryer for your use. Newly painted interior. Jenks school district (RLNE5849018)
1 Unit Available
782 W 147th PL S
782 147th Place, Glenpool, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in a wonderful community w/ pool - Property Id: 300977 Beautiful well finished home with amazing features like large bonus room, spacious master and expansive covered patio.
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
1804 East 66th Place
1804 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Apartment - 1 bedroom upstairs apartment available now at the Willows! This condo has all appliances included - refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and stack able washer and dryer. Private balcony. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
4703 E 93rd Court
4703 East 93rd Court, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
843 sqft
2nd story condo. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with loft and all appliances. All bills paid except electric. Fenced small patio area at entry door and balcony off master.
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
6185 S Zunis Avenue
6185 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1183 sqft
Nicely maintained 2 bedroom . Powder bath downstairs. Has bonus room which is perfect for a home office. Over sized two car Garage
1 Unit Available
4760 E 68th, Unit 168
4760 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
864 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath, first floor unit in JENKS schools. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.
1 Unit Available
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
3820 S Detroit Avenue
3820 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
817 sqft
Close to Brookside & Riverparks! Updated 2 bedroom home with hardwoods & tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops & all appliances remain w/home incl washer & dryer. Backyard features privacy fencing & a 2 level deck for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Jenks
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
