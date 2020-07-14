All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
Atlanta Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Atlanta Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Atlanta Terrace

2442 E 51st St · (918) 228-3687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
South Peoria
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74105
South Peoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 46-B8 · Avail. now

$430

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 36-A5 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34-B3 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 40-B4 · Avail. Jul 17

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 44-B5 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atlanta Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone. You will love the feel of the courtyards and relaxing in our pool. We also look forward to welcoming your pets into our family! So stop in today and visit with our friendly staff for a tour of your new home. You will enjoy spending some down time in our over-sized, sparkling pool with sundeck and our easy access to I-44 can get you to your destination within minutes. Pets are welcome at Atlanta Terrace Apartments!
Experience the serene living you want at a price you can afford. Contact us now to reserve your favorite apartment at Atlanta Terrace and start living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Deposit: $125 Deposit for Studios and 1 Bedroom, $150 Deposit for all 2 Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions - Please Contact Office
Dogs
fee: $100
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Atlanta Terrace have any available units?
Atlanta Terrace has 6 units available starting at $430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Atlanta Terrace have?
Some of Atlanta Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atlanta Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Atlanta Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atlanta Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Atlanta Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Atlanta Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Atlanta Terrace offers parking.
Does Atlanta Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atlanta Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atlanta Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Atlanta Terrace has a pool.
Does Atlanta Terrace have accessible units?
No, Atlanta Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Atlanta Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atlanta Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl
Tulsa, OK 74129
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St
Tulsa, OK 74129
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74136

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & IvLongview Lake EstatesKensingtonRiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology