Atlanta Terrace.

Lease Length: 6 or 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Deposit: $125 Deposit for Studios and 1 Bedroom, $150 Deposit for all 2 Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions - Please Contact Office
Cats
Parking Details: Parking Lot.