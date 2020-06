Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more. Private Master with corner fireplace and updated bathrooms. Large 4 bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and an oversized gameroom. Side porch off breakfast room, large backyard. Security guard at Gate. Yard care included. A MUST SEE!