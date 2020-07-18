All apartments in Tulsa
1640 S. Evanston Ave.

1640 South Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104
Florence Park

Amenities

1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools. Charming and adorable in the heart of Midtown and close to the Cherry Street District. Can you see yourself living here in this cozy cottage? Hurry, this cutie won't last long.

For more details or to schedule a showing please text or call Laura Watkins @ 918.361.5648.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5905073)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have any available units?
1640 S. Evanston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have?
Some of 1640 S. Evanston Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 S. Evanston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1640 S. Evanston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 S. Evanston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. offers parking.
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have a pool?
No, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 S. Evanston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 S. Evanston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
