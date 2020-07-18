Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools. Charming and adorable in the heart of Midtown and close to the Cherry Street District. Can you see yourself living here in this cozy cottage? Hurry, this cutie won't last long.



For more details or to schedule a showing please text or call Laura Watkins @ 918.361.5648.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5905073)