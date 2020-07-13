Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

118 Apartments for rent in The Village, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

2232 Andover Court
2232 Andover Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2232 Andover Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bed in The Village! Recently Refreshed! - This home is located near May and Britton. Great Location! Pretty wood tile, wood floors and a super layout! Large bedroom in converted garage area.

1901 Churchill Way
1901 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1035 sqft
1901 Churchill Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With 1 Car Garage In The Village - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in The Village. The bedrooms are on one side of the house and open to a small hall that leads to the bathroom.

10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.

1740 Churchill Way
1740 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1740 Churchill Way Available 08/01/20 2 Bed in The Village! - This home is located in The Village on N Penn and Britton. Super sweet! Vinyl flooring in living and dining. Kitchen includes refrigerator! All the cute village charm.
Results within 1 mile of The Village
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.

9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

2837 Guilford Lane
2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds.

Quail Creek
11906 SHADY TRAIL
11906 Shady Trail Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2202 sqft
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos.

1305 Kenilworth Road
1305 Kenilworth Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2687 sqft
Light, bright, and open home with remodeled kitchen and baths, vaulted ceilings, and a great lot! Walk through the inviting entry into a large living room with high ceilings, wood floors, and fireplace, that opens to the kitchen and dining room.

Britton
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

Britton
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

Britton
1324 Nw 81st St
1324 Northwest 81st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1412 sqft
Great house only steps from Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary school.(A national blue ribbon school) This wonderful 4 bed 2 bath house has so much to offer.

1300 NW 111th Street
1300 Northwest 111th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Results within 5 miles of The Village
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$857
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Village, OK

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

