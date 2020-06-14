181 Apartments for rent in The Village, OK with garage
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 29
1 of 1
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 1
Although The Village is an incorporated city in its own right, it's entirely surrounded by Oklahoma City. This is due to the growth and suburban sprawl of the latter.
Contrary to its name, The Village is a city and not really a village at all. It's also encompassed within Oklahoma City. Confusing, right? Well, no matter what or where it is, it's still a fine place to make your home. It has the benefit of feeling like a smaller community while still being conveniently located within a much larger city. See more
The Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.