Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2025 Sheffield Road

2025 Sheffield Road · (405) 434-5373
Location

2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK 73120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 Sheffield Road · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May.

Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors. 3 good sized bedrooms and a galley kitchen with refrigerator. Excellent location close to highways, restaurants, shopping, schools!

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage
OKC Public Schools

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4750943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Sheffield Road have any available units?
2025 Sheffield Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 Sheffield Road have?
Some of 2025 Sheffield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Sheffield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Sheffield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Sheffield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Sheffield Road is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Sheffield Road does offer parking.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Sheffield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road have a pool?
No, 2025 Sheffield Road does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road have accessible units?
No, 2025 Sheffield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Sheffield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Sheffield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Sheffield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
