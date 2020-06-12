Amenities
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May.
Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors. 3 good sized bedrooms and a galley kitchen with refrigerator. Excellent location close to highways, restaurants, shopping, schools!
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage
OKC Public Schools
Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!
To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com
*All pets must be approved by the owner*
(RLNE4750943)