Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May.



Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors. 3 good sized bedrooms and a galley kitchen with refrigerator. Excellent location close to highways, restaurants, shopping, schools!



3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage

OKC Public Schools



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4750943)