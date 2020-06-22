234 S Lowry St

Amenities

Rent to Own House with Duplex! Instant cash flow! - Property Id: 300704



RENT TO OWN!



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a Duplex on the same lot! Create instant cash flow with your own rental properties!



Duplexes rent for $550-$600 monthly EACH!



Rent to Own sales price: $160,000.00

Down Payment: Asking $15,000.00

Monthly: $1480 (INCLUDES Taxes and Insurance).



No credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300704

