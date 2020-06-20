All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:05 PM

1114 E Connell Avenue

1114 East Connell Avenue · (405) 520-0891
Location

1114 East Connell Avenue, Stillwater, OK 74075

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Hard to find 2014 built home for rent in Camden Pond with direct pond access in the backyard! This home is a 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom with an open floorplan. There is nearly 2100 square feet to enjoy, with an oversized living room to start off the wow factor when you walk through the front door. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs, with 2 bedrooms in the front and the master bedroom located in the back of the home. Upstairs you will find the 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. All kitchen appliances provided, including the refrigerator. The flooring in the main areas is easy to care for stained concrete and the bedrooms have carpet in very good condition. In the backyard you will find your oasis! Enjoy the pond view or go fishing in your own backyard!! Plus the backyard is massive, a rare find in a new construction neighborhood. The home has a 2 car garage and also an in-ground storm shelter for your protection. This home is ready for a new occupant on July 1st and has never been smoked in and has never had any pets inside. It is super clean and oh so modern! Do not let this rental get away! Call the listing agent for your personal tour. Security deposit is $2,000 and a 1 year lease is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have any available units?
1114 E Connell Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 E Connell Avenue have?
Some of 1114 E Connell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 E Connell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1114 E Connell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 E Connell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 E Connell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1114 E Connell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 E Connell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1114 E Connell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1114 E Connell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 E Connell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 E Connell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 E Connell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
