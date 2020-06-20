1114 E Connell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Hard to find 2014 built home for rent in Camden Pond with direct pond access in the backyard! This home is a 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom with an open floorplan. There is nearly 2100 square feet to enjoy, with an oversized living room to start off the wow factor when you walk through the front door. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs, with 2 bedrooms in the front and the master bedroom located in the back of the home. Upstairs you will find the 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. All kitchen appliances provided, including the refrigerator. The flooring in the main areas is easy to care for stained concrete and the bedrooms have carpet in very good condition. In the backyard you will find your oasis! Enjoy the pond view or go fishing in your own backyard!! Plus the backyard is massive, a rare find in a new construction neighborhood. The home has a 2 car garage and also an in-ground storm shelter for your protection. This home is ready for a new occupant on July 1st and has never been smoked in and has never had any pets inside. It is super clean and oh so modern! Do not let this rental get away! Call the listing agent for your personal tour. Security deposit is $2,000 and a 1 year lease is required.