17 Concord Blvd

Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Shawnee - Great home in Shawnee. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, outside storage building. Vinyl flooring in the living and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all the appliances. (Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top and oven.) Washer and dryer included. Open living space with sliding patio doors to the outside patio area. Quiet neighborhood and great location. Quick access to hwy 177, I-40, major shopping and restaurants. No pets, No smoking. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886696)