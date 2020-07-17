All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

17 Concord Blvd

17 Concord Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17 Concord Boulevard, Shawnee, OK 74804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Shawnee - Great home in Shawnee. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, outside storage building. Vinyl flooring in the living and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all the appliances. (Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top and oven.) Washer and dryer included. Open living space with sliding patio doors to the outside patio area. Quiet neighborhood and great location. Quick access to hwy 177, I-40, major shopping and restaurants. No pets, No smoking. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Concord Blvd have any available units?
17 Concord Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, OK.
What amenities does 17 Concord Blvd have?
Some of 17 Concord Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Concord Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
17 Concord Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Concord Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 17 Concord Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 17 Concord Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 17 Concord Blvd offers parking.
Does 17 Concord Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Concord Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Concord Blvd have a pool?
No, 17 Concord Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 17 Concord Blvd have accessible units?
No, 17 Concord Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Concord Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Concord Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Concord Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Concord Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
