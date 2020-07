Amenities

Welcome to Villas at Bailey Ranch, the premier location for luxury apartments in Owasso. Located in the midst of Owasso’s dining, parks and shopping and minutes the vibrant pulse of downtown, Villas at Bailey Ranch is perfectly positioned for easy access to all of your desired recreations and conveniences. Villas at Bailey Ranch features first-class amenities including our resort-style pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness studio, business center and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, and access the best schools and golf in town. Our community offers beautiful apartments with multiple floor plans and designer finishes; each with gourmet kitchens, beautiful views, and storage, in-suite washer/dryer and garage parking available. Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Villas at Bailey Ranch!