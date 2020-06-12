/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$565
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Longview Lake Estates
24 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Cherry Steet
2 Units Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Longview Lake Estates
7 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
9 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$679
950 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
1811 E 16th St
1811 South Yorktown Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Independence Heights
1 Unit Available
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.
Florence Park South
1 Unit Available
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (west side, 3140 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile
Turner Park
1 Unit Available
250 S Sandusky Ave
250 South Sandusky Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1086 sqft
Darling 2 bed plus sunroom TU Bungalow with Darling Updates, Hardwoods, and more! - Super cute 2 bed with updated 1 bath and a sunroom/office. Living room with fireplace, large fenced backyard and oversized garage for car or storage.
Cheyenne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 N. Boston Ave.
1155 North Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
1155 N. Boston Ave. Available 07/08/20 2/1 Home Near Downtown! - This updated unit is in a great location. It provides quick access to the IDL, downtown shops, dining and nightlife. It has a great backyard for those summer time barbecues.
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
1227 S Gary Ave
1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020 Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard! Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown! 2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All
Mingo Valley
1 Unit Available
1333 S 83rd E Ave
1333 South 83rd East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Walk-in closets. Fireplace. Very private half acre property surrounded by trees in midtown. Please call 918-691-5117 for more information.
