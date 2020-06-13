47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.
Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more
Finding an apartment in Owasso that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.