Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK

Finding an apartment in Owasso that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7516 E 144th Street N
7516 E 144th St N, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th! This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
13317 E. 89th St. N
13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2172 sqft
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25620 Briar Drive
25620 East Brit Drive, Verdigris, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Verdigris School District!! Fresh Paint and New Plank Flooring!! - Note: All Carpet has been Replaced!New Plank Flooring Throughout! Split-Bedroom Home features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with built in entertainment

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:21pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Longview Lake Estates
27 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Longview Lake Estates
7 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 9 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
4 Units Available
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chamberlian
1 Unit Available
618 East 49th Place North
618 East 49th Place North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with large yard!! - 3 bed 1 bath single home available for rent. Great starter home for a motivated individual! Large floorplan with spacious backyard. Garage perfect for a small shop or to store a small vehicle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turner Park
1 Unit Available
250 S Sandusky Ave
250 South Sandusky Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1086 sqft
Darling 2 bed plus sunroom TU Bungalow with Darling Updates, Hardwoods, and more! - Super cute 2 bed with updated 1 bath and a sunroom/office. Living room with fireplace, large fenced backyard and oversized garage for car or storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florence Park South
1 Unit Available
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (west side, 3140 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Xyler
1 Unit Available
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
2219 S. 101st East Ave.
2219 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2300 sqft
5 Bedroom!! Available now!! - East Tulsa 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! This 2 story home has all hardwood floors. One bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has new counter tops and large pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.
City Guide for Owasso, OK

Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.

Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Owasso, OK

Finding an apartment in Owasso that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

