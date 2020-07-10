/
apartments with washer dryer
18 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with washer-dryer
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$790
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
1 of 31
1 Unit Available
11124 N 146th E Ave
11124 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1853 sqft
- Cute-Clean & move in ready home. 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Big living room Nice kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & pantry. Double sinks in master bath. Walk in closets. Fully fenced yard w/covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Turley
6131 N Birmingham Avenue
6131 North Birmingham Avenue, Turley, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1148 sqft
*Free Lawn Care * 9 mile to downtown * O'Brien Pk - Property Id: 293305 Only house on the entire street, surrounded by beautiful view of the O'Brien Park Quiet street with virtually no traffic and easy access to amenities at the park such
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
10 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$755
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
1 Unit Available
University Park
415 E Oklahoma St
415 East Oklahoma Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Full New Remodel!!! New Floor Plan!!! Open Concept!!! Quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Independence Heights
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
310 E. 1st St 410
310 East 1st Street, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$995
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969 Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option.
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
1913 East 50th Street North
1913 East 50th Street North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1237 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home, Zero Deposit Available - Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home move-in ready. Newly painted, new flooring in kitchen and laundry room, fenced in yard, and much more. NO pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
3113 E 12th St
3113 East 12th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Beautifully Spacious Remodeled Rental Home! - Move-In Ready!! 2 bed and 2 bath! Beautifully spacious recently remodelled rental home. Newer laminate hardwood floors & tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with remodelled master bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Brady Heights
1158 N Denver Ave
1158 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
3/2.
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)
1 Unit Available
Kendall-Whittier
2437 E 7th St S
2437 East 7th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1555 sqft
3/2/2 Craftsman Style Home! New! New! New! - This charming home has the classic craftsman look with all the modern features of a new home. It is a three bedroom, two full bath home full of amenities. - LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1506 S Florence Pl
1506 South Florence Place, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3100 sqft
Please read everything before contacting us . For rent and rent 2 own options Newly renovated home in Florence Park (Tulsa, Oklahoma) available for Rent to Own with Option Deposit.
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1136 South Florence Avenue
1136 South Florence Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1 sqft
This spacious, cozy home is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to University of Tulsa, Expo Center, hospitals, dining, parks, downtown, Trader Joes, entertainment and more! Daily, weekly and monthly rentals! (Daily $99.00, weekly $695.00).
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1644 South Columbia Place
1644 South Columbia Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
This spacious, 1BR 1000 sq ft cozy apartment is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to the University of Tulsa, Expo Center, Cherry St, dining, parks, downtown, entertainment and more!.
1 Unit Available
Fair Park
1228 S Indianapolis Ave
1228 South Indianapolis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1693 sqft
- Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen.
