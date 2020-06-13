Apartment List
/
OK
/
owasso
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7516 E 144th Street N
7516 E 144th St N, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th! This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
13317 E. 89th St. N
13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2172 sqft
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Cherry Steet
2 Units Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Longview Lake Estates
27 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
11 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$565
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Independence Heights
1 Unit Available
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 East Zion Street
507 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1760 sqft
E Zion Beauty! - Beautifully kept property located at 507 E Zion. Pre-leasing NOW! 3 bed 2 full bath. Charming property with great curb appeal.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall-Whittier
1 Unit Available
2607 E. 10th St.
2607 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
Retro Charming 3/1 Home Next To TU! - You'll love this 1920's, 3 bed and 1 bath property! Original Hardwoods Faux Fireplace W/D Hookups Fridge Gas Stove Large Front Porch Security deposit options available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
1227 S Gary Ave
1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020 Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard! Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown! 2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Mingo Valley
1 Unit Available
1333 S 83rd E Ave
1333 South 83rd East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Walk-in closets. Fireplace. Very private half acre property surrounded by trees in midtown. Please call 918-691-5117 for more information.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Hawthrone
1 Unit Available
3323 North Lansing Place
3323 North Lansing Place, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$800
1248 sqft
Recently remodeled 4 bedroom home with master bedroom on one side of the house and other three on the other side of the house. Large living and dining room area. House has newer fridge and gas stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Melrose Place
1 Unit Available
1842 N Main St
1842 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
1004 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent. Has central heat and air, a fenced yard, attached 1 car garage and off street parking for 2 cars. There is a nice size covered front porch for enjoying our cool mornings and evenings that are coming soon.

1 of 7

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
1322 N Choctaw Avenue
1322 N Choctaw Ave, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
Available now!!! 3/2/2 plus an additional small garage. Amazing beautiful home!! Tons of storage through out the home. Big beautiful home, hardwood floors, tile, enclosed back porch. Too much to say about this home must see!

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Hoover
1 Unit Available
5926 E. 26th Pl.
5926 E 26th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1360 sqft
Great midtown home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Extra living area and screened in back porch with fully fenced backyard TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5926-e-26th-pl-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
City Guide for Owasso, OK

Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.

Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Owasso, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Owasso renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Owasso 1 BedroomsOwasso 2 BedroomsOwasso 3 BedroomsOwasso Apartments under $800
Owasso Apartments with BalconyOwasso Apartments with GarageOwasso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwasso Apartments with Parking
Owasso Apartments with PoolOwasso Apartments with Washer-DryerOwasso Dog Friendly ApartmentsOwasso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKVinita, OKCoffeyville, KSSand Springs, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa