Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with garage

Owasso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12207 E 70th Street North
12207 East 70th Street North, Owasso, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2319 sqft
Split 4 bedroom Haley plan by Landmark. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances overlooks family room with corner fireplace. Formal dining & large laundry connects to master closet. 3 car garage. Fenced backyard. Barnes Elementary
Results within 1 mile of Owasso

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chamberlian
1 Unit Available
618 East 49th Place North
618 East 49th Place North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with large yard!! - 3 bed 1 bath single home available for rent. Great starter home for a motivated individual! Large floorplan with spacious backyard. Garage perfect for a small shop or to store a small vehicle.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 East Zion Street
507 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1760 sqft
E Zion Beauty! - Beautifully kept property located at 507 E Zion. Pre-leasing NOW! 3 bed 2 full bath. Charming property with great curb appeal.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turner Park
1 Unit Available
250 S Sandusky Ave
250 South Sandusky Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1086 sqft
Darling 2 bed plus sunroom TU Bungalow with Darling Updates, Hardwoods, and more! - Super cute 2 bed with updated 1 bath and a sunroom/office. Living room with fireplace, large fenced backyard and oversized garage for car or storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florence Park South
1 Unit Available
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (west side, 3140 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Xyler
1 Unit Available
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florence Park
1 Unit Available
1520 S Columbia Pl
1520 South Columbia Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Close to TU and Move In Ready! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom w/ detached spacious storage garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5922 N. Garrison Ave
5922 North Garrison Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$500
Fixer-upper rent to own home - Three bedroom one bath one car garage home, needs cleaning, needs kitchen sink and other work done, this is an as is rent to own home (RLNE3450295)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florence Park
1 Unit Available
1523 S Gary Ave
1523 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2344 sqft
1523 S Gary Ave Available 07/01/20 Newer Renovated in Midtown for Rent!!! - 3/2 with newer detached garage with newer renovation done in-home in midtown location! Granite & stainless steel kitchen appliances w/island, ready to use.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
1227 S Gary Ave
1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020 Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard! Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown! 2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Terrace
1 Unit Available
1507 S. Knoxville Ave.
1507 South Knoxville Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute Bungalow With 3 Bedrooms & 2 Car Detached Garage Located In Midtown! - Full brick with vaulted ceiling. Washer & Dryer in basement. Pet friendly! For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Ebony Morris @ 918.269.4713.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McClure Park
1 Unit Available
410 S 72nd E Ave
410 S 72nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1302 sqft
Rent to Own - Tulsa - Remodeled ! - Property Id: 297300 McClure Park! Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $1,015.65/mo for 30 years, $105,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! 3 bed, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Plaza East III & IV
1 Unit Available
3249 S 138th East East Avenue
3249 South 138th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1660 sqft
Very nice 3/2/2 in Union Schools! Freshly painted in and out. Fireplace, large rooms, including living. Vaulted ceiling in living w/skylights. Kitchen semi-open to living. Walk in closets, Nice neighborhood and well maintained.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Mingo Valley
1 Unit Available
1333 S 83rd E Ave
1333 South 83rd East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Walk-in closets. Fireplace. Very private half acre property surrounded by trees in midtown. Please call 918-691-5117 for more information.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Melrose Place
1 Unit Available
1842 N Main St
1842 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
1004 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent. Has central heat and air, a fenced yard, attached 1 car garage and off street parking for 2 cars. There is a nice size covered front porch for enjoying our cool mornings and evenings that are coming soon.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
McKinley Mitchell
1 Unit Available
7856 East Marshall Place
7856 East Marshall Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1221 sqft
3/1/1 Central Heat & Air Ceramic tile throughout the 1221 sq ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cooper
1 Unit Available
1437 S 121st East Avenue
1437 South 121st East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1199 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, New Carpet and Paint. Fireplace. $1100 a month $800 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS, No Sec 8
City Guide for Owasso, OK

Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.

Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Owasso, OK

Owasso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

