32 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with garage
Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.
Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more
Owasso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.