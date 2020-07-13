Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Owasso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$790
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coffee Creek
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11124 N 146th E Ave
11124 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1853 sqft
- Cute-Clean & move in ready home. 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Big living room Nice kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & pantry. Double sinks in master bath. Walk in closets. Fully fenced yard w/covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turley
6131 N Birmingham Avenue
6131 North Birmingham Avenue, Turley, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1148 sqft
*Free Lawn Care * 9 mile to downtown * O'Brien Pk - Property Id: 293305 Only house on the entire street, surrounded by beautiful view of the O'Brien Park Quiet street with virtually no traffic and easy access to amenities at the park such

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Collinsville
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Steet
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 23 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1640 S. Evanston Ave.
1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park
415 E Oklahoma St
415 East Oklahoma Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Full New Remodel!!! New Floor Plan!!! Open Concept!!! Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Independence Heights
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park South
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (east side, 3142 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Xyler
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1523 S Gary Ave
1523 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2344 sqft
Newer Renovated in Midtown for Rent!!! - 3/2 with newer detached garage with newer renovation done in-home in midtown location! Granite & stainless steel kitchen appliances w/island, ready to use. Vaulted master bedroom w/private bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$550
Available 08/01/20 Newly updated Studio apartment. Available from 08/01/2020 Semi Furnished! Close to TU !! Close to Downtown!! Great for Single occupant. with extra Storage room (RLNE2369940)
City Guide for Owasso, OK

Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.

Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Owasso, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Owasso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

