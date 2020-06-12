/
3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
7516 E 144th Street N
7516 E 144th St N, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th! This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home
12207 E 70th Street North
12207 East 70th Street North, Owasso, OK
Split 4 bedroom Haley plan by Landmark. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances overlooks family room with corner fireplace. Formal dining & large laundry connects to master closet. 3 car garage. Fenced backyard. Barnes Elementary
13317 E. 89th St. N
13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2172 sqft
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
2821 East 40th Place North
2821 East 40th Place North, Tulsa, OK
Turley Charmer - Large 4+ Bedroom 1 Bath home in Turley - This is a large 4+ bedroom 1 bath home with a large tiled floor living room and new carpet in bedrooms. (RLNE5809936)
25620 Briar Drive
25620 East Brit Drive, Verdigris, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Verdigris School District!! Fresh Paint and New Plank Flooring!! - Note: All Carpet has been Replaced!New Plank Flooring Throughout! Split-Bedroom Home features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with built in entertainment
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fair Park
1228 S Indianapolis Avenue
1228 South Indianapolis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1693 sqft
Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen.
Sunrise Terrace
1507 S. Knoxville Ave.
1507 South Knoxville Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute Bungalow With 3 Bedrooms & 2 Car Detached Garage Located In Midtown! - Full brick with vaulted ceiling. Washer & Dryer in basement. Pet friendly! For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Ebony Morris @ 918.269.4713.
Park Plaza East III & IV
11840 E 38th St
11840 East 38th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1190 sqft
Rent to Own! Tulsa, OK - Property Id: 297296 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $10,000 down, $120,000 rent-to-own sales price, home just finished renovations! New pics available soon or just swing by the property! Monthly Payment Options: $1086.
McClure Park
410 S 72nd E Ave
410 S 72nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1302 sqft
Rent to Own - Tulsa - Remodeled ! - Property Id: 297300 McClure Park! Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $1,015.65/mo for 30 years, $105,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! 3 bed, 1.
Kendall-Whittier
2235 East 10th Street
2235 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1352 sqft
Mother Road Market Bungalow - Beautifully updated home close to hwys and downtown. Closet to QT, shopping and nightlife. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. A must see. Across the street from Mother Road Market.
Fulton
3331 S Memorial Dr
3331 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1335 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car - This home has just been updated with paint and flooring. Large living area, plenty of kitchen space. Mature trees to shade the house. Great location just off Memorial and 33rd. Ready to show.
Suburban Acres
4537 North Kenosha Avenue
4537 North Kenosha Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1152 sqft
Move-In Special!! $100 off 1st month's rent! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Move-In Special!! $100 off 1st month's rent! Zero Deposit Available Rent ready 3 bedroom, 1 bath home Open living room/dining room floor plan Eat-in
Longview Lake Estates
2219 S. 101st East Ave.
2219 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedroom!! Available now!! - East Tulsa 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! This 2 story home has all hardwood floors. One bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has new counter tops and large pantry.
Chamberlian
618 East 49th Place North
618 East 49th Place North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with large yard!! - 3 bed 1 bath single home available for rent. Great starter home for a motivated individual! Large floorplan with spacious backyard. Garage perfect for a small shop or to store a small vehicle.
Suburban Acres
4474 North Detroit Pl
4474 North Detroit Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bed 1 Ba As Is rental - 3 Bed 1 ba AS IS Rental home If you would like to rent this house for the lowered amount listed and perform the repairs, please call for more details. 918-895-7868 this property has as a very large two month rental discount.
507 East Zion Street
507 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1760 sqft
E Zion Beauty! - Beautifully kept property located at 507 E Zion. Pre-leasing NOW! 3 bed 2 full bath. Charming property with great curb appeal.
Xyler
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)
Kendall-Whittier
2607 E. 10th St.
2607 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
Retro Charming 3/1 Home Next To TU! - You'll love this 1920's, 3 bed and 1 bath property! Original Hardwoods Faux Fireplace W/D Hookups Fridge Gas Stove Large Front Porch Security deposit options available.
