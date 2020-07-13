/
pet friendly apartments
47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$790
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coffee Creek
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Creek Estates
12507 E 76th Pl N
12507 East 76th Place North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1895 sqft
12507 E 76th Pl N Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3/2/2 + Office In Great Neighborhood - Owasso Schools! - Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an office that could be a 4th bedroom & small flex room upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
7506 North 133rd East Avenue
7506 North 133rd East Avenue, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2085 sqft
2085 Sq. Ft. 4 bed 2.5 bath! Ceiling fan and corner fireplace in living room. Master suite has large closet, garden tub, and double sinks. Master is down. 3 beds up. Large bedrooms and baths. Beautiful flooring. Owasso schools! Fenced yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2741 East 44th Street North
2741 East 44th Street North, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$775
1220 sqft
Clean and comfy house on cute residential street - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom boasts a comfortable living space with newly updated bedrooms and a clean kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Collinsville
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Last updated June 23 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5746 E. 28th St.
5746 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
5746 E. 28th St. Available 07/15/20 Move In Ready! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is centrally located. Original hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint large picture window in the front.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1640 S. Evanston Ave.
1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park South
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (east side, 3142 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Xyler
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1523 S Gary Ave
1523 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2344 sqft
Newer Renovated in Midtown for Rent!!! - 3/2 with newer detached garage with newer renovation done in-home in midtown location! Granite & stainless steel kitchen appliances w/island, ready to use. Vaulted master bedroom w/private bath.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1011 West 23rd Street
1011 West 23rd Place North, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1287 sqft
Completely Remodeled, Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a beautiful neighborhood. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. New Hardwood Laminates through-out. Granite counter tops through out (Kitchen and bathrooms).
