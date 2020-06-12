/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:51 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Longview Lake Estates
24 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 9 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
1811 E 16th St
1811 South Yorktown Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
(RLNE5183829)
Similar Pages
Owasso Apartments with BalconyOwasso Apartments with GarageOwasso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwasso Apartments with Parking