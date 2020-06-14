Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Owasso renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
13317 E. 89th St. N
13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2172 sqft
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carriage Trail
1 Unit Available
4641 North Boston Avenue
4641 North Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
NEW REMODEL / ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE / 3 BED 2 BATH - Come see this Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal. Small dogs welcome. Sorry no cats allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McClure Park
1 Unit Available
410 S 72nd E Ave
410 S 72nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1302 sqft
Rent to Own - Tulsa - Remodeled ! - Property Id: 297300 McClure Park! Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $1,015.65/mo for 30 years, $105,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! 3 bed, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
625 S. Elgin Ave
625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$695
450 sqft
Coliseum Apartments - Affordable Downtown Living - Property Id: 222759 Originally constructed in 1925, the Coliseum has been in the heart of Tulsa for over 90 years.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kendall-Whittier
1 Unit Available
2235 East 10th Street
2235 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1352 sqft
Mother Road Market Bungalow - Beautifully updated home close to hwys and downtown. Closet to QT, shopping and nightlife. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. A must see. Across the street from Mother Road Market.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Longview Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
2219 S. 101st East Ave.
2219 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2300 sqft
5 Bedroom!! Available now!! - East Tulsa 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! This 2 story home has all hardwood floors. One bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has new counter tops and large pantry.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Independence Heights
1 Unit Available
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
507 East Zion Street
507 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1760 sqft
E Zion Beauty! - Beautifully kept property located at 507 E Zion. Pre-leasing NOW! 3 bed 2 full bath. Charming property with great curb appeal.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
3113 E 12th St
3113 East 12th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Beautifully Spacious Remodeled Rental Home! - Move-In Ready!! 2 bed and 2 bath! Beautifully spacious recently remodelled rental home. Newer laminate hardwood floors & tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with remodelled master bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
1227 S Gary Ave
1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020 Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard! Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown! 2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Sequoyah
1 Unit Available
1047 N New Haven Ave
1047 North New Haven Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
928 sqft
COMING SOON!! This 928 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was built in 1950 on a 7,140 square foot lot in the Federal Heights neighborhood near East Independence St and North Harvard Ave.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
McClure Park
1 Unit Available
6734 E 5th Street
6734 East 5th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
948 sqft
COMING SOON! This 948 square foot 3 bedroom, 1 bath house was built in 1947 on a 6,700 square foot lot in the Sheridan Hills addition just off Sheridan in the McClure Park neighborhood of Tulsa.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Crutchfield
1 Unit Available
728 N Saint Louis Avenue
728 North Saint Louis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1124 sqft
Owner has completely remodeled the interior, they will be putting siding on. Hardwood floors have been refinished, fresh paint. Across the street from the Outsiders house.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5135 N Utica Ave
5135 North Utica Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom with Updated Kitchen - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath is available for rent today! Will NOT last! Great big front yard with updated fixtures inside unit. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Soft neutral paint with large living areas.

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
1322 N Choctaw Avenue
1322 N Choctaw Ave, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
Available now!!! 3/2/2 plus an additional small garage. Amazing beautiful home!! Tons of storage through out the home. Big beautiful home, hardwood floors, tile, enclosed back porch. Too much to say about this home must see!
City Guide for Owasso, OK

Grab your guitar, run your chords, and get ready to jam in Owasso with the likes of famous country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. These lovebirds own a ranch together in the Owasso area. The city also lays claim to playing a part in the popular movie called “The Outsiders”, making Owasso like a mini Hollywood- sort of.

Owasso may be a small city or suburb but it has received some big city exposure. The city is a small community consisting of close to 40,000 residents. It’s known as “Green Country”, not because the residents are inexperienced but because it's surrounded by wonderful greenery. You can see vegetation for miles, which is to be expected -- it is in Oklahoma, after all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Owasso, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Owasso renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

