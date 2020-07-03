All apartments in Noble
301 S 5th
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

301 S 5th

301 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 South 5th Street, Noble, OK 73068

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
301 S 5th Available 08/14/20 301 S. 5th St. - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 detached garage with approx 1050 sq ft. Hardwood floors, carpet and ceramic throughout. Comes with all kitchen appliances and ch/a and washer and dryer hookups in large laundry room with tons of storage and shelving! Corner lot with plenty of parking. Fenced backyard. Right across from Katherine I. Daily Elementary!

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

(RLNE3882234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S 5th have any available units?
301 S 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noble, OK.
What amenities does 301 S 5th have?
Some of 301 S 5th's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S 5th currently offering any rent specials?
301 S 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 S 5th is pet friendly.
Does 301 S 5th offer parking?
Yes, 301 S 5th offers parking.
Does 301 S 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S 5th have a pool?
No, 301 S 5th does not have a pool.
Does 301 S 5th have accessible units?
No, 301 S 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S 5th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 S 5th has units with air conditioning.
