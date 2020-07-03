Amenities

301 S 5th Available 08/14/20 301 S. 5th St. - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 detached garage with approx 1050 sq ft. Hardwood floors, carpet and ceramic throughout. Comes with all kitchen appliances and ch/a and washer and dryer hookups in large laundry room with tons of storage and shelving! Corner lot with plenty of parking. Fenced backyard. Right across from Katherine I. Daily Elementary!



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent



(RLNE3882234)