Apartment List
/
OK
/
nichols hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with garage

Nichols Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6308 Christon Court
6308 Christon Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Convenient OKC Location Close to Restaurants and Shopping. Easy access to Downtown! Large Living Area with Fireplace, Built-Ins and Wetbar. Formal Dining and Kitchen with Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms up with Baths plus Living Area Upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
440 NW 91st
440 Northwest 91st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
GREAT LOCATION REMODELED READY TO MOVE IN READY. COZY KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM. 3BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CENRAL HEAT/AIR. 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED BACK YARD

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6325 Glenbrook Ct Court
6325 Glenbrook Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
336 NW 80 Corner
336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1384 sqft
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
11 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Oklahoma City
28 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$880
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
440 NW 91st
440 Northwest 91st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
GREAT LOCATION REMODELED READY TO MOVE IN READY. COZY KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM. 3BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CENRAL HEAT/AIR. 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED BACK YARD

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brasswood
1 Unit Available
1816 NW 146th Street
1816 Northwest 146th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
For Lease in Edmond. Very close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Three bedroom two bathroom with a two car garage move-in ready July 1. Fenced backyard. Built-in microwave and breakfast bar in kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nichols Hills, OK

Nichols Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Nichols Hills 2 BedroomsNichols Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNichols Hills 3 BedroomsNichols Hills Apartments with Balcony
Nichols Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNichols Hills Apartments with ParkingNichols Hills Apartments with PoolNichols Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Nichols Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNichols Hills Furnished ApartmentsNichols Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University