3616 Ellis Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3616 Ellis Ave

3616 Ellis Avenue · (405) 364-4801
Location

3616 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK 73160
The Apples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3616 Ellis Ave · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3616 Ellis Ave. Moore 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with approximately 1240 square feet. Comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, dining area. Washer/dryer hookups. Stockade fenced backyard. Security system. Close to parks and schools!

NO PETS ALLOWED.

Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2124842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Ellis Ave have any available units?
3616 Ellis Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3616 Ellis Ave have?
Some of 3616 Ellis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Ellis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Ellis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Ellis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Ellis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Ellis Ave does offer parking.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Ellis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave have a pool?
No, 3616 Ellis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave have accessible units?
No, 3616 Ellis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Ellis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Ellis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Ellis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
