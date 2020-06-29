All apartments in Moore
Location

246 Southeast 25th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
This great home just off Eastern, south of 19th street. This home had hard surface floors throughout. As you walk in you find a great open living room with the dining and kitchen just to the right. The kitchen is semi-open to the living and dining, has beautiful granite counters and comes fully equipped including gas range and fridge. In the master suite, barn doors separate the master bath, which has both a deep soaker tub and separate shower. A storm shelter in the garage will give you extra feeling of security, and the neighborhood playground gives the kids an extra place to play that you can see from the front yard.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/2017901?source=marketing

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have any available units?
246 Southeast 25th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Southeast 25th Street have?
Some of 246 Southeast 25th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Southeast 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Southeast 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Southeast 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Southeast 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 246 Southeast 25th Street offers parking.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Southeast 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have a pool?
No, 246 Southeast 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 246 Southeast 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Southeast 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Southeast 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Southeast 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
