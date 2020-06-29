246 Southeast 25th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage playground range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

This great home just off Eastern, south of 19th street. This home had hard surface floors throughout. As you walk in you find a great open living room with the dining and kitchen just to the right. The kitchen is semi-open to the living and dining, has beautiful granite counters and comes fully equipped including gas range and fridge. In the master suite, barn doors separate the master bath, which has both a deep soaker tub and separate shower. A storm shelter in the garage will give you extra feeling of security, and the neighborhood playground gives the kids an extra place to play that you can see from the front yard.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/2017901?source=marketing



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.