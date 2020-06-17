All apartments in Moore
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:38 PM

200 S. Bouziden Dr.

200 South Bouziden Drive · (405) 283-6521
Location

200 South Bouziden Drive, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In Special – Don't pay rent until January 1! Wonderful, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Moore School District! Featuring an attached 2 car garage, neutral colors, and white woodwork. The living room has wood vinyl plank flooring, a brick fireplace, and ceiling fan! The kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Laundry room with washer and (gas or electric) dryer hookups. Fenced in backyard with plenty of trees for shade! Walking distance to Moore High School. A short drive to I-35 for convenient commuting. Rent is $1150 per month and deposit is $1150. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have any available units?
200 S. Bouziden Dr. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have?
Some of 200 S. Bouziden Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S. Bouziden Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
200 S. Bouziden Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S. Bouziden Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. does offer parking.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have a pool?
No, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have accessible units?
No, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S. Bouziden Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 S. Bouziden Dr. has units with air conditioning.
