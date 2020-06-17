200 S. Bouziden Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move In Special – Don't pay rent until January 1! Wonderful, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Moore School District! Featuring an attached 2 car garage, neutral colors, and white woodwork. The living room has wood vinyl plank flooring, a brick fireplace, and ceiling fan! The kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Laundry room with washer and (gas or electric) dryer hookups. Fenced in backyard with plenty of trees for shade! Walking distance to Moore High School. A short drive to I-35 for convenient commuting. Rent is $1150 per month and deposit is $1150. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.