1320 Sequoyah Street

Amenities
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park. Features Include: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen Has Dishwasher and Range, Updated Countertops, Updated Mosaic Backsplashes in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Wood Floor Tile in Living Room, Tiled Tub/Shower, Garage is Good Size with Garage Door Opener, Fenced Backyard. Easy Access to I-35, I-240 and Only 15-20 from Tinker Air Force Base, Only a Few Blocks From Crest Grocery Store and Many Other Retail/Restaurants! Rent is $850 and Deposit is $850, 1 Year Lease Minimum. Does Not Include Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator, Tenant is Responsible for Utilities and Lawn Maintenance. May consider pets with a one time fee of $250 per pet. Unit Is Available Now! Broker/Owner