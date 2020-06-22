1320 Sequoyah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park. Features Include: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen Has Dishwasher and Range, Updated Countertops, Updated Mosaic Backsplashes in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Wood Floor Tile in Living Room, Tiled Tub/Shower, Garage is Good Size with Garage Door Opener, Fenced Backyard. Easy Access to I-35, I-240 and Only 15-20 from Tinker Air Force Base, Only a Few Blocks From Crest Grocery Store and Many Other Retail/Restaurants! Rent is $850 and Deposit is $850, 1 Year Lease Minimum. Does Not Include Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator, Tenant is Responsible for Utilities and Lawn Maintenance. May consider pets with a one time fee of $250 per pet. Unit Is Available Now! Broker/Owner