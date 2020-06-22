All apartments in Moore
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Street

1320 Sequoyah Avenue · (405) 245-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park. Features Include: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen Has Dishwasher and Range, Updated Countertops, Updated Mosaic Backsplashes in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Wood Floor Tile in Living Room, Tiled Tub/Shower, Garage is Good Size with Garage Door Opener, Fenced Backyard. Easy Access to I-35, I-240 and Only 15-20 from Tinker Air Force Base, Only a Few Blocks From Crest Grocery Store and Many Other Retail/Restaurants! Rent is $850 and Deposit is $850, 1 Year Lease Minimum. Does Not Include Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator, Tenant is Responsible for Utilities and Lawn Maintenance. May consider pets with a one time fee of $250 per pet. Unit Is Available Now! Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have any available units?
1320 Sequoyah Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 Sequoyah Street have?
Some of 1320 Sequoyah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Sequoyah Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Sequoyah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Sequoyah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Sequoyah Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Sequoyah Street does offer parking.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Sequoyah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have a pool?
No, 1320 Sequoyah Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 Sequoyah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Sequoyah Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Sequoyah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Sequoyah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
