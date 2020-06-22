Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

1009 Kelsi Drive Available 07/09/20 Three bedroom + Formal Dinning home in Rock Creek (with Pool in the Addition)- Moore Schools - Text Juanita at (405) 388-5258 for more information or email at

Juanita@fidelityrei.com



Single Family Home with an open concept, split bedroom floor plan, living room, formal dinning and kitchen. Breakfast nook serves as full dining room. High ceilings through out. Walk in closet, large pantry, double vanities, gas log fireplace.



Rock Creek Addition has a beautiful pool and club house. Easy Access to I35.



Moore Schools

Elem:Heritage Trail

Middle:Highland East

High:Moore High



Pets Welcome:

$25 monthly pet rent - pets 25lbs and under

$50 monthly pet rent - pets over 26lbs



