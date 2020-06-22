All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 1009 Kelsi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
1009 Kelsi Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1009 Kelsi Drive

1009 Kelsi Drive · (405) 388-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1009 Kelsi Drive, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 Kelsi Drive · Avail. Jul 9

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
1009 Kelsi Drive Available 07/09/20 Three bedroom + Formal Dinning home in Rock Creek (with Pool in the Addition)- Moore Schools - Text Juanita at (405) 388-5258 for more information or email at
Juanita@fidelityrei.com

Single Family Home with an open concept, split bedroom floor plan, living room, formal dinning and kitchen. Breakfast nook serves as full dining room. High ceilings through out. Walk in closet, large pantry, double vanities, gas log fireplace.

Rock Creek Addition has a beautiful pool and club house. Easy Access to I35.

Moore Schools
Elem:Heritage Trail
Middle:Highland East
High:Moore High

Pets Welcome:
$25 monthly pet rent - pets 25lbs and under
$50 monthly pet rent - pets over 26lbs

(RLNE3482228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have any available units?
1009 Kelsi Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Kelsi Drive have?
Some of 1009 Kelsi Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Kelsi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Kelsi Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Kelsi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Kelsi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive offer parking?
No, 1009 Kelsi Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Kelsi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Kelsi Drive has a pool.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Kelsi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Kelsi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Kelsi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Kelsi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1009 Kelsi Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st
Moore, OK 73170

Similar Pages

Moore 2 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoore Pet Friendly Places
Moore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity