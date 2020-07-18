307 East Rickenbacker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

SUPER CUTE! Close to MWC Shopping, Tinker, and within 10 minutes of downtown OKC. Visit the listing and schedule your showing today!

We are NOT accepting section 8 vouchers for this property. Application fee is $40/applicant over 18y/o. Please understand our minimum standard for rental qualification:

-Gross income must be approximately 3 times the monthly rent.

-Have a favorable credit history.

-Be employed or be able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income

-Good references from past landlords

-Limit 2 occupants/bedroom

-Never been party to an eviction filing

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply.

-We are very selective with regards to pets. We do accept dogs but do not accept "vicious" breeds as defined by insurance companies.