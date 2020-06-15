All apartments in Lawton
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2421 SW 41st Street

2421 Southwest 41st Street · (580) 248-8838
Location

2421 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 SW 41st Street · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. - Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living area with fireplace, separate dining area, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out the home; laundry room, lots of cabinets and storage space thru-out the home, covered patio area for great entertaining, fenced backyard, Pets are negotiable with homeowner approval.

(RLNE4765881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 SW 41st Street have any available units?
2421 SW 41st Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 SW 41st Street have?
Some of 2421 SW 41st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 SW 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 SW 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 SW 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2421 SW 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 2421 SW 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 SW 41st Street does offer parking.
Does 2421 SW 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 SW 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 SW 41st Street have a pool?
No, 2421 SW 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 SW 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 SW 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 SW 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 SW 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
