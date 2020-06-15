2421 SW 41st Street

Amenities
Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. - Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living area with fireplace, separate dining area, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out the home; laundry room, lots of cabinets and storage space thru-out the home, covered patio area for great entertaining, fenced backyard, Pets are negotiable with homeowner approval.
(RLNE4765881)