Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

2222 NW Cheyenne Ave

2222 Northwest Cheyenne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Great home located close to Ft Sill . - 3 bedrooms,1 bath with whirlpool tub, 1 car garage, living room with shadow boxes, large kitchen/dining room, laundry space in garage, large picture windows that let I a lot of natural light, storage shed, chain link fence, central heat and air, security system (tenant responsible for activating and paying monthly fee), double pane windows, ceiling fans, storm door, covered patio, attic storage space, RV parking, Pets negotiable with owner approval. THIS PROPERTY IS FOR RENT AND SALE

(RLNE3311074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have any available units?
2222 NW Cheyenne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawton, OK.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have?
Some of 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2222 NW Cheyenne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave offers parking.
Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave has a pool.
Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have accessible units?
No, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 NW Cheyenne Ave has units with dishwashers.
