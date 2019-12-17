2004 NE 36th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

-

LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT.



This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home. The home has ceiling fans throughout, a breakfast bar, new carpet, wood laminated floors throughout, french doors to large covered patio, a large master suite with one full bathroom and a whirl pool tub, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, fridge, AGDO, CHA, washer and dryer hookups and a large privacy fenced in yard.. One year lease required. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.



Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

580-353-7326



(RLNE3710349)