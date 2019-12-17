All apartments in Lawton
Location

2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 NE 36th St. · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
-
LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT.

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home. The home has ceiling fans throughout, a breakfast bar, new carpet, wood laminated floors throughout, french doors to large covered patio, a large master suite with one full bathroom and a whirl pool tub, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, fridge, AGDO, CHA, washer and dryer hookups and a large privacy fenced in yard.. One year lease required. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE3710349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 NE 36th St. have any available units?
2004 NE 36th St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 NE 36th St. have?
Some of 2004 NE 36th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 NE 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2004 NE 36th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 NE 36th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2004 NE 36th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 2004 NE 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2004 NE 36th St. does offer parking.
Does 2004 NE 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 NE 36th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 NE 36th St. have a pool?
Yes, 2004 NE 36th St. has a pool.
Does 2004 NE 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 2004 NE 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 NE 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 NE 36th St. has units with dishwashers.
