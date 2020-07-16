All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1909 SW 41st Street

1909 Southwest 41st Street · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1909 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 SW 41st Street · Avail. Jul 30

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1909 SW 41st Street Available 07/30/20 VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE PARK RIDGE AREA! - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Park Ridge Area. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area with a fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, lots of storage/cabinet space, nice size bedrooms, nice fenced in back yard with a storage shed, patio area for great entertaining. This home is in the Cleveland Elementary School District and Eisenhower Middle School District.

(RLNE4988024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 SW 41st Street have any available units?
1909 SW 41st Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 SW 41st Street have?
Some of 1909 SW 41st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 SW 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 SW 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 SW 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 SW 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 1909 SW 41st Street offer parking?
No, 1909 SW 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1909 SW 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 SW 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 SW 41st Street have a pool?
No, 1909 SW 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 SW 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 SW 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 SW 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 SW 41st Street has units with dishwashers.
