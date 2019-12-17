Amenities
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Check out the Wyndemere Duplexes! Located minutes from Newcastle casino and I-44, this brand new development features 3 bedroom duplex homes.
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.
Pets: Yes, dogs only
Refrigerator: No
Washer and Dryer: No, has connections
School District Information: Newcastle elementary, middle, and high school
**Pet Policy: Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5680111)