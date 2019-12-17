All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 1524 NW 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
1524 NW 13th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1524 NW 13th Street

1524 Northwest 13th Street · (405) 801-2293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK 73507
Lawton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 NW 13th Street · Avail. Jun 22

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Check out the Wyndemere Duplexes! Located minutes from Newcastle casino and I-44, this brand new development features 3 bedroom duplex homes.

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.

Pets: Yes, dogs only
Refrigerator: No
Washer and Dryer: No, has connections

School District Information: Newcastle elementary, middle, and high school

**Pet Policy: Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 NW 13th Street have any available units?
1524 NW 13th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 NW 13th Street have?
Some of 1524 NW 13th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 NW 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 NW 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 NW 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 NW 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1524 NW 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 NW 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 1524 NW 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 NW 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 NW 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1524 NW 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 NW 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 NW 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 NW 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 NW 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1524 NW 13th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity