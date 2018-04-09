108 NW 5th St.

Amenities
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!
This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location. The home has an updated kitchen, bathroom flooring and cabinets, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, stove, fridge, carport, and a fenced yard. The lot next to the house is also the tenants responsibility. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.
