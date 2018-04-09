All apartments in Lawton
108 NW 5th St.

108 Northwest 5th Street · (580) 353-7326
Location

108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 NW 5th St. · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location. The home has an updated kitchen, bathroom flooring and cabinets, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, stove, fridge, carport, and a fenced yard. The lot next to the house is also the tenants responsibility. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE3666081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

