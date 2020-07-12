88 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK with parking

Apartment List
1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - IF YOU ARE PUTTING IN AN APPLICATION, GO TO OUR WEBSITE, HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE IS WWW.HALLMARKOK.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 Falkland Terrace
5709 Falkland Ter, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2021 sqft
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quiet & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2377 NW 220th Ter
2377 NW 220th Ter, Oklahoma County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3517 sqft
2377 NW 220th Ter Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th - Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Trails
19720 Forsythe Dr.
19720 Forsythe Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1347 sqft
19720 Forsythe Dr. Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Beautiful Brand New Home- you can be the first to live in this new 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage. Fenced back yard. Call Janette for your showing today (405) 413-3406.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
217 E Ayers St
217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
6 Bedrooms
$400
1700 sqft
Volleyball court. Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1275 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, master suite has large bath and walk in closet. Laundry area, lots of storage, nice closets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Pointe
2009 Skyline Drive
2009 Skyline Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1530 sqft
This home is located in Cedar Pointe II addition @ Danforth and Santa Fe.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
133 Ashley Drive
133 Ashley Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1300 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, master suite has large bath and walk in closet. Laundry area, lots of storage, nice closets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Chowning Heights
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
517 Winding Lane
517 Winding Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage in Edmond - Looking for an amazing home in the heart of Edmond? Here it is! This amazing and move in ready home is ready for a new tenat. A convenient location close to everything.

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
6259 NW 177th Circle
6259 NW 177th Cir, Oklahoma County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath New Construction Edmond Home! *Deer Creek Schools* - This is a home that you can't miss! Located in the highly anticipated Meadow at MacArthur Park. In this home, you have 4 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Crossing
1816 Ada Sage Lane
1816 Ada Sage Lane, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2165 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Edmond features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
9 North Smythe Avenue
9 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Guthrie, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Guthrie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

