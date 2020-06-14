Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK with garage

Del City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4729 Southeast 24th Street
4729 Southeast 24th Street, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
DEL CITY SCHOOLS Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
817 Briarlane Rd
817 Briarlane Road, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$800
1209 sqft
This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3501 Simmons
3501 Simmons Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Stove, new Dishwasher, utility room, 1/2 bath downstairs, Bonus room.. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Big fenced yard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3717 SE 48th Pl
3717 Southeast 48th Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1396 sqft
3 bd, 1.5 baths,2 car garage - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen w/large dining area, ch/a, inside utility room, 2 car garage, and fenced yard. Comes with stove and dishwasher. Mid-Del Schools! Must see! (RLNE3559760)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakcliff
1 Unit Available
4912 Creekwood Dr
4912 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$935
1086 sqft
2 Miles To Tinker! - Freshly Painted New plank flooring 3 beds 1 1/2 baths stove refrigerator Central Heat & Air 1 car garage (RLNE4687634)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakcliff
1 Unit Available
3121 SE 56th St
3121 Southeast 56th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1207 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Close to Tinker - New kitchen - cabinets, counters, flooring Fireplace 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Good closet space New flooring through out the house 2 car garage patio storage building close to Tinker NO Pets! (RLNE5835195)
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
11 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Oklahoma City
28 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oklahoma City
1 Unit Available
210 Russell M Perry Avenue
210 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1720 sqft
Welcome to 210 Russell M Perry Avenue! This exquisite Aldridge plan features Double Master Suites and over 1,800 square feet of beauty. Exterior is comprised of upscale stone and beautiful brick.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oklahoma City
1 Unit Available
115 N Geary Circle
115 North Geary Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1834 sqft
#UrbanLuxury - Like a bright sunny day, this stunning home will take your breath away! This residence offers two levels of living and features over 1,800 sq ft. Cozy sunken living room with an open flow to dining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oklahoma City
1 Unit Available
226 Russell M Perry Drive
226 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1643 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in downtown Oklahoma City! View of the Oklahoma City skyline. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Parmelee
1 Unit Available
204 SW 66th Street
204 Southwest 66th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1509 sqft
This is a spacious and well cared for home in SW OKC! New interior paint and new exterior paint as well! This great home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 car garage, large backyard, and lot's of storage!! Rent is $1295
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Del City, OK

Del City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

