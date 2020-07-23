All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

5211 Oakwood Villas Court

5211 Oakwood Villas Ct · (405) 691-6414
Location

5211 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5211 Oakwood Villas Court · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Bethany! Be the first to occupy this beautiful new construction home on a cul-de-sac street! - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex is located between Rockwell and MacArthur off NW 50th Street. Take Mueller Ave. north and Oakwood is the 1st right.

Open floor plan, fenced yard, everything is brand NEW! 2 car garage has an opener so you can pull your car in and go straight into your home. Granite counter tops and bright colors an inviting and your friends and family will love it! Dishwasher, gas stove / microwave combo, disposal, refrigerator, and laundry area are some of the lovely amenities.

Easy to see the inside so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 to schedule a time to see the inside, or visit our website at dsprops.com for more information and to see a video of the inside!

(RLNE5967048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have any available units?
5211 Oakwood Villas Court has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have?
Some of 5211 Oakwood Villas Court's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Oakwood Villas Court currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Oakwood Villas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Oakwood Villas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court is pet friendly.
Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court offers parking.
Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have a pool?
No, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have accessible units?
No, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Oakwood Villas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5211 Oakwood Villas Court has units with dishwashers.
