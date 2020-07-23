5211 Oakwood Villas Court

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Bethany! Be the first to occupy this beautiful new construction home on a cul-de-sac street! - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex is located between Rockwell and MacArthur off NW 50th Street. Take Mueller Ave. north and Oakwood is the 1st right.



Open floor plan, fenced yard, everything is brand NEW! 2 car garage has an opener so you can pull your car in and go straight into your home. Granite counter tops and bright colors an inviting and your friends and family will love it! Dishwasher, gas stove / microwave combo, disposal, refrigerator, and laundry area are some of the lovely amenities.



Easy to see the inside so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 to schedule a time to see the inside, or visit our website at dsprops.com for more information and to see a video of the inside!



(RLNE5967048)