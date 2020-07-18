4704 Mueller

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bethany School District! Within a short walking distance to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral/modern paint colors throughout, range, dishwasher, and a storage shed in the backyard. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer. Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.