Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

4704 Mueller

4704 North Mueller Avenue · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4704 North Mueller Avenue, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bethany School District! Within a short walking distance to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral/modern paint colors throughout, range, dishwasher, and a storage shed in the backyard. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer. Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Mueller have any available units?
4704 Mueller has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Mueller have?
Some of 4704 Mueller's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Mueller currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Mueller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Mueller pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Mueller is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Mueller offer parking?
No, 4704 Mueller does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Mueller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Mueller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Mueller have a pool?
No, 4704 Mueller does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Mueller have accessible units?
No, 4704 Mueller does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Mueller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Mueller has units with dishwashers.
