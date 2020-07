Amenities

pet friendly playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Great Location! Fresh 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with refinished floors, newer carpet and new paint. Walk into an open living/dinning/kitchen, vaulted ceilings with wood beam accents and fireplace. Work shop/storage building in backyard. Close to Kilpatrick turnpike, I-40 and NW Expressway areas. Neighborhood playground across the street. This one is a must see! Call today for a viewing.



Rent: $1195

Deposit: $1195

Application fee: $35 per person

Pets: Sorry not pet property