Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:36 PM

3128 N Divis Avenue

3128 North Divis Avenue · (405) 435-3009
Location

3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1746 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood. Updates include kitchen cabinets, new wall oven, new microwave oven, new carpet and vinyl floors throughout, new garage door, new flat roof, new privacy fence, all new thermal windows, new heat & air unit, new water heater, all new lighting fixtures and new ceiling fans. 4 large bedrooms with plenty of storage throughout the home. Plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living areas, 1 with a wood burning fireplace. Close to beautiful city parks and Overholser Lake. This immaculate home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 N Divis Avenue have any available units?
3128 N Divis Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 N Divis Avenue have?
Some of 3128 N Divis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 N Divis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 N Divis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 N Divis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 N Divis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 3128 N Divis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 N Divis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3128 N Divis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 N Divis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 N Divis Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 N Divis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 N Divis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 N Divis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 N Divis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 N Divis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
