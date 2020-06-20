3128 N Divis Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood. Updates include kitchen cabinets, new wall oven, new microwave oven, new carpet and vinyl floors throughout, new garage door, new flat roof, new privacy fence, all new thermal windows, new heat & air unit, new water heater, all new lighting fixtures and new ceiling fans. 4 large bedrooms with plenty of storage throughout the home. Plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living areas, 1 with a wood burning fireplace. Close to beautiful city parks and Overholser Lake. This immaculate home is a must see!