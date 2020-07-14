Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Refuse Removal: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: All pets must have their health checked, shots, and be spayed or neutered by 6 months. A signed addendum is required to be on file.We will accept all breeds of dogs, except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Wolf Hybrids, and all Pit Bull breeds including Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Irish Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasileiro. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons