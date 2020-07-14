All apartments in Westlake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes

27652 Westchester Pkwy · (216) 208-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH 44145
Crocker Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-663C · Avail. Jul 20

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 04-663F · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 05-676H · Avail. Jul 25

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21-740 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
internet access
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! COME IN AND STAY AWHILE

Discover a relaxing lifestyle at Westchester Townhomes. Our lovely community is located in Westlake, Ohio. We’re just minutes from a great selection of local eateries, retail, and entertainment venues. Enjoy being only a mile from exciting outdoor recreation at Huntington Beach. Come home to a new standard of living at Westchester Townhomes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Refuse Removal: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: All pets must have their health checked, shots, and be spayed or neutered by 6 months. A signed addendum is required to be on file.We will accept all breeds of dogs, except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Wolf Hybrids, and all Pit Bull breeds including Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Irish Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasileiro. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Surface Lot.Attached or Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have any available units?
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have?
Some of Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes is pet friendly.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes offer parking?
Yes, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes offers parking.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have a pool?
No, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes does not have a pool.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have accessible units?
No, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes has units with air conditioning.
