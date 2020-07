Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Meticulous landscaping and lush greenery set the scene in Westlake, Ohio. Inside Hunter's Chase suites you find expertly designed finishes, spacious floor plans and modern amenities. The garden-style community provides serene, scenic views of a beautiful pond and water feature surrounded by majestic trees and lawns. The Hunter's Chase clubhouse offers communal gathering spaces perfect for hosting large groups of your family and friends. You can also convene with your community neighbors around a crackling fire pit or soak up the sun poolside. Whatever your heart seeks, its quest ends here at Hunter's Chase. Your Hunter's Chase Home Awaits.