Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer …. Brand New Vinyl Windows …. Brand New 2 Car Garage With Garage Opener …. Sparkling Hardwood Floors Throughout …. Brand New OVER-SIZED Concrete Driveway With Turn-Around Pad …. Brand New Luxury Bathrooms …. Fabulous New Master Suite With 13'x 8" Walk In Closet And Gorgeous Bathroom With 5' Shower …. …. Brand New Roof And Gutters …. Brand New Doors …. Brand New Light Fixtures …. Enclosed Front Porch …. Owner Will Provide Professional Lawn Service .... NO PETS …. NO SMOKERS …. Minimum 2 Year Lease Term